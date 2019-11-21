Play

Jeffery (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Jeffery has been contained to individual drills in both sessions this week, giving him just one more chance to elevate to a full showing. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, Nelson Agholor didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so the Eagles have just three health wide receivers (Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside) at the moment.

