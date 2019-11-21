Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Remains limited at practice

Edelman (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.

So far there's been nothing to suggest that Edelman's Week 12 status is in danger, though it's plausible the Patriots will list him as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys anyway. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) missed his second straight practice Thursday, while Phillip Dorsett (concussion) returned to a limited session.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories