Falcons' Devonta Freeman: No practice Thursday

Freeman (foot) didn't practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Freeman has made negligible progress through a sprained foot, putting him in danger of missing a second game in a row. Friday's injury report may provide the final word on Freeman's availability, but the Falcons could be forced to roll with Brian Hill, Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison out of the backfield Sunday versus the Bucs.

