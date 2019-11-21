Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Still limited at practice
Jacobs (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
We'll check back on Jacobs' status Friday, but there's a pretty solid chance he'll approach Sunday's game against the Jets minus an injury designation, despite his ongoing listed practice limitations.
