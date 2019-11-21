Play

Jones (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jones sat out Week 11's win over the Cardinals due to his groin injury, but he now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect the 24-year-old to handle his usual workload against the Packers on Sunday.

