Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not spotted Friday
Freeman (foot) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman has not practiced all week, which does not bode well for his chances of playing in Week 12. The Falcons will reveal whether or not Freeman has any chance to take the field when they release their final injury report of the week.
