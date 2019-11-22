Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart: Won't play Sunday
Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Stewart (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Stewart will miss a second straight game as he nurses a sprained right knee. As long as the 2018 second-round pick is unable to go, expect Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting to remain locked in as Tampa Bay's starters at cornerback.
