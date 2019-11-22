Falcons' Austin Hooper: Ruled out again

Hooper (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

An early report suggested Hooper would be out for about a month with an MCL sprain, and his absence now has been confirmed for a second straight week, with the tight end still unable to practice. Jaeden Graham and Luke Stocker figure to share Week 12 snaps, while Hooper's usual target workload could be directed toward the team's wide receivers.