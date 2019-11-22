Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Good to go
Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Thompson doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's tilt against the Saints, putting him on track to draw his usual start at inside linebacker. The veteran has played at least 95 percent of snaps on defense in all 11 of Carolina's games this season, and there's no reason to think his workload will lessen Week 12.
