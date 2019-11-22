Play

Roberts (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Roberts was unable to practice at all during the week and is most likely heading toward a third straight absence. Brian Poole, Arthur Maulet, and Blessuan Austin will continue to serve as the main cornerbacks for the Jets if Roberts is unable to suit up.

