Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable

Edelman (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after logging limited practices all week.

Of the dozen players listed as questionable on the Patriots' Week 12 injury report, we'd guess that Edelman is among those least likely to miss this weekend's contest. Meanwhile, the statuses of fellow wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) seem less certain, and there's a chance that clarity on their availability won't arrive until the team's inactives are released in advance of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.