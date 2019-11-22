Patriots' Tom Brady: Expected to play Sunday

Brady's right elbow issue "won't keep him out of Sunday's game" against the Cowboys, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Brady officially is questionable for the contest after being listed as limited at Friday's practice, but his Week 12 status doesn't appear to be in danger after all. Of the dozen players listed as questionable by the Patriots on Friday's injury report, wideouts Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are the team's key skill-position players whose Sunday status seems less certain.