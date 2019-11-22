Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

As has become the norm of late, the Jets' Week 12 injury report is pretty robust, but of the eight players the team lists as questionable this week -- in addition to three doubtful and one out -- Thomas is among those most likely to be a go Sunday. Though the veteran wideout hasn't found the end zone in eight games this season, he has averaged four catches and 51.1 receiving yards per game over his last seven outings, numbers that lend him a degree of PPR utility.