Titans' Corey Davis: Good to go this week
Davis (hip) will play Sunday against the Jaguars after practicing fully this week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Davis sat out the Titans' Week 10 win over the Chiefs, but the team's Week 11 bye afforded the wideout enough time to ready himself for a return to action Sunday. Nine games into his 2019 campaign, Davis -- who has scored two TDs in that span -- is averaging 3.1 catches and 41.6 receiving yards per game. As long as he avoids any injury setbacks down the stretch, Davis has a fairly stable fantasy floor, but his ceiling is capped by the modest volume (45 targets to date) he's seen in the Titans' Ryan Tannehill-helmed passing attack.
