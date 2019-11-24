Redskins' Chris Thompson: Trending toward another absence
The Redskins aren't optimistic that Thompson (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, will be available to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Sidelined for the past four games with a sprained toe, Thompson put himself in the mix for a potential return this week after practicing in limited fashion from Wednesday through Friday. While Thompson isn't believed to have suffered any setbacks since he resumed practicing, the Redskins may be more inclined to see him put in an unrestricted session before clearing him for game action. His status for Week 12 will ultimately be determined after he goes through a pregame workout, but the early expectation is that he'll be included among the team's seven inactives. Official word on that front should arrive 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
