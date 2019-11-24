Play

Little (knee) is expected to suit up in Sunday's game against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Little was a late add to the injury report Thursday with the knee issue but was still a full practice participant. If the 2019 second-round pick is able to suit up, he'll likely assume a depth role along the Carolina offensive line for the game.

