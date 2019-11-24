Play

Thomas (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Though Thomas hasn't scored a TD in eight contests this season, the veteran wideout has been starting and seeing regular snaps for the Jets, a playing context that's made him of some use in PRR formats. Over his last seven outings, Thomas has averaged four catches and 51.2 receiving yards.

