Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday

Edelman (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Edelman will tough it out through a shoulder issue Sunday and should remain a favored target of QB Tom Brady, in the absence of any in-game setbacks. Meanwhile, Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are both inactive, a context that will lead to added Week 12 opportunities for N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

