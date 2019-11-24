Play

Patriots' Tom Brady: Set to play Sunday

Brady (right elbow) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Brady, who was limited by his elbow issue at Friday's practice, is out there as expected, but his Week 12 playing context isn't ideal. He's toughing it out through an injury, Sunday's weather in Foxborough isn't optimal, plus wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are both inactive.

