Bears' David Montgomery: Disappointing performance
Montgomery rushed 13 times for 22 yards and caught two passes for nine yards in the Bears' 19-14 victory over the Giants on Sunday.
Even though he appeared fully recovered from the ankle injury that limited him last week, he continued to split work fairly equally with Tarik Cohen, and aside from a 13-yard run, Montgomery was unable to generate much yardage after contact. Despite his poor performance, this was the first time in five games that he failed to post at least 50 yards from scrimmage, and he should be considered a low-end starting option for fantasy managers.
