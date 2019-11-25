Saints' Josh Hill: Catches one pass in win

Hill caught his lone target for 12 yards in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Hill took the field after suffering a concussion in Week 11 and saw a typical workload in Sunday's win. He's been a non-factor in the receiving game all season, but with Jared Cook's recent explosion over the Saints' last three games (14-206-2 receiving line), Hill could see his usage trend down even further.