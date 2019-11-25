Onyemata totaled two tackles (both solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Onyemata recorded his third sack of the season in Sunday's win and his first since Week 8. The fourth-year tackle's production hasn't been fruitful for fantasy purposes, as he's finished with 23 tackles (17 solo) across 10 games and no tackles and no turnovers in two games on the season.