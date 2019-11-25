Saints' David Onyemata: Records sack in win
Onyemata totaled two tackles (both solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Onyemata recorded his third sack of the season in Sunday's win and his first since Week 8. The fourth-year tackle's production hasn't been fruitful for fantasy purposes, as he's finished with 23 tackles (17 solo) across 10 games and no tackles and no turnovers in two games on the season.
More News
-
Saints' David Onyemata: Records second sack of season•
-
Saints' David Onyemata: Records sack in win•
-
Saints' David Onyemata: Returns from suspension•
-
Saints' David Onyemata: Suspended one week•
-
Saints' David Onyemata: Cited for marijuana possession•
-
Saints' David Onyemata: Explodes with three sacks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...