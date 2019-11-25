Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Posts seven stops
Thompson finished with seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.
Thompson trailed only Eric Reid for Carolina's team lead in tackles, and although his total Sunday was better than in weeks past, his production has still slowed over the second half of this season. In fact, after posting at least eight stops in each of the Panthers' first five games, Thompson has met that mark just once in six appearances since. That leaves him with 85 stops through 11 outings, dropping him to third on the team in tackles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...