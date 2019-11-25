Thompson finished with seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.

Thompson trailed only Eric Reid for Carolina's team lead in tackles, and although his total Sunday was better than in weeks past, his production has still slowed over the second half of this season. In fact, after posting at least eight stops in each of the Panthers' first five games, Thompson has met that mark just once in six appearances since. That leaves him with 85 stops through 11 outings, dropping him to third on the team in tackles.