Play

Lambo made both his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans.

The Jaguars didn't score a touchdown until they were already trailing 35-3 in the second half, so they attempted two-point conversions on both touchdowns. Lambo's production was salvaged with a pair of long field goals, as he converted from 49 and 50 yards. Jacksonville has struggled to score in recent weeks, but a matchup with Tampa Bay in Week 13 provides a prime opportunity for a rebound performance.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories