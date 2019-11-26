Play

Uzomah was held without a catch and had just one target in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

About the only hope for Uzomah is that he's on the field more often than Tyler Eifert in terms of snaps, but all too often his role is to block. He's had just one target inside the 10-yard line all season.

