Hurst was unable to reel in his lone target of Monday's 45-6 win over the Rams.

Monday marked Hurst's first catchless game of the season. The 2018 first-round pick has seldom accounted for many yards this season -- having not topped 40 since Week 1 -- but he's been good for a catch or two per game with a red-zone target sprinkled in. Even if Hurst had maintained his reception streak, that type of production probably was never enough to make him a viable play in fantasy, especially against a team like the 49ers, who the Ravens take on on Sunday.