Williams (ribs) won't practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It's not the best sign regarding Williams' status for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but his outlook on that front would brighten if he's able to return to practice, in any capacity, Thursday. If he's unable to go this weekend, added Week 13 backfield touches would be available for Darrel Williams and LeSean McCoy.

