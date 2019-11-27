Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not practicing Wednesday
Thielen (hamstring) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Thielen stretched with teammates and worked to the side during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media. The star wide receiver's hamstring reportedly caused him issues during Monday's short practice session, so the Vikings now seem to be easing him back onto the field with caution. Thielen's chances of suiting up against the Seahawks on Dec. 2 will likely come down to what he's able to do in practice as the week progresses.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Back on the field Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Confirmed out for another week•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Finishes week with no practice•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Door not closed on playing Sunday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Sits for another practice•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.
-
Week 13 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 13.