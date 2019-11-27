Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not practicing Wednesday

Thielen (hamstring) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Thielen stretched with teammates and worked to the side during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media. The star wide receiver's hamstring reportedly caused him issues during Monday's short practice session, so the Vikings now seem to be easing him back onto the field with caution. Thielen's chances of suiting up against the Seahawks on Dec. 2 will likely come down to what he's able to do in practice as the week progresses.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories