Steelers' James Conner: Misses practice Wednesday

Conner (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

At this stage, Conner looks iffy for Sunday's game against the Browns. If he ends up missing the contest, Benny Snell would presumably be in line to head the Steelers' Week 13 rushing attack, with Kerrith Whyte and Jaylen Samuels on hand to work in complementary roles.

