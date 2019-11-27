Play

49ers' Matt Breida: Limited Wednesday

Breida (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Breida hasn't been able to practice over the last two weeks, so Wednesday's limited session certainly constitutes a step in the right direction. The 24-year-old will have two more opportunities this week to up his level of participation. If Breida is able to shed his injury in time for Sunday's tilt against Baltimore, he'll mix into the backfield alongside Tevin Coleman in San Francisco's usual two-man rotation.

