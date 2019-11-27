Play

Browns' Odell Beckham: Logs limited practice

Beckham (groin) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Beckham was also limited at practice last week before approaching this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins minus an injury designation. With no reported setbacks in the contest, which saw the wideout catch six passes for 84 yards and score his first TD since Week 2, we'll operate under the assumption that Beckham's practice reps are simply being managed in advance of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories