Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Limited Wednesday
Wilson (hip/chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wilson exited Sunday's loss to the Browns due to what initially disclosed as a ribs injury, but he's now been revealed to be dealing with hip and chest issues. The fact that Wilson wasn't held out of Wednesday's practice entirely is a good sign for his chances of suiting up Week 13 against the Eagles. The 27-year-old hasn't been a worthwhile fantasy option this season, having accumulated just 20 catches for 117 yards and one touchdown across eight contests, but he'll at least benefit from plenty of opportunity going forward. Behind No. 1 wide receiver Devante Parker, the Dolphins only have Wilson, Allen Hurns and Isaiah Ford as healthy options.
