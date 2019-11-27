Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Limited at practice Wednesday

Henry (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry is coming off back-to-back big games, so we'll have to see if his listed hamstring injury is a minor issue he's managing or something that popped up at practice Wednesday. Henry's backups are Dion Lewis and Khari Blasingame.

