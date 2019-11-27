Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Not practicing Wednesday
Pierre-Paul (knee) didn't participate at practice Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Pierre-Paul also started out last week not practicing but didn't end up carrying an injury designation into Sunday's win over the Falcons. There's been no indication that the veteran outside linebacker's knee injury has worsened, so he seems likely to play this week despite sitting out Wednesday.
