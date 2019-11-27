Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited practice Wednesday

Edelman (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Edelman was listed as questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Cowboys after logging limited practices all week, but he suited up and recorded eight catches on 12 targets for 93 yards in the Patriots' 13-9 win. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll consider Edelman's listed limitations Wednesday maintenance-related.

