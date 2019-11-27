Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited practice Wednesday
Edelman (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Edelman was listed as questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Cowboys after logging limited practices all week, but he suited up and recorded eight catches on 12 targets for 93 yards in the Patriots' 13-9 win. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll consider Edelman's listed limitations Wednesday maintenance-related.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Big game against Dallas•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Remains limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited by shoulder issue•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Tosses TD pass in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Wide receiver hasn't been as easy to fill as we expected this season, but Jamey Eisenberg is...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
11/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...