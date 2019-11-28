Play

Giants' Evan Engram: Doesn't practice Thursday

Engram (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

A mid-foot sprain has kept Engram in recovery since picking up the injury Week 9. With no practice reps since that point, he seems to be trending toward a third consecutive absence Sunday versus the Packers. Engram again may be joined in street clothes by Rhett Ellison (concussion), which would leave Kaden Smith and Scott Simonson as the Giants' available tight tight ends.

