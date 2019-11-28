Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Held out of practice Thursday
Peterson (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report.
Peterson has received plenty of maintenance this season as he tends to a variety of injuries. His toe is afflicting him at the moment, as he fit in some practice reps Wednesday before Thursday's absence. There's been no sign Peterson won't be out there Sunday in Carolina, but there is a chance he's joined by Chris Thompson, who last played Week 6 due to a case of turf toe. If so, all of Peterson, Thompson and Derrius Guice will be contending for reps out of the Redskins' backfield.
