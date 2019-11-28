Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Limited again Thursday

Henry (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Henry continues to operate under a cap on his practice reps, but Turron Davenport of ESPN.com mentioned the running back looked OK in the portion of Thursday's session open to the media. Friday's injury report likely will clear up Henry's status once and for all for the Titans' Week 13 visit to Indianapolis.

