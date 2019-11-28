Titans' Derrick Henry: Limited again Thursday
Henry (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Henry continues to operate under a cap on his practice reps, but Turron Davenport of ESPN.com mentioned the running back looked OK in the portion of Thursday's session open to the media. Friday's injury report likely will clear up Henry's status once and for all for the Titans' Week 13 visit to Indianapolis.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Participates in practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Reps capped at practice•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Erupts in win over Jaguars•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Runs over Chiefs in upset•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Rare receiving score•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Runs angry following fumble•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...