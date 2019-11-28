Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Remains limited at practice

Fuller (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Fuller was also limited Wednesday, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that his Week 13 status is in peril. With that in mind, we'd expect Friday's final injury report of the week to either list the wideout as questionable or minus an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Patriots.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories