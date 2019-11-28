Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited again Thursday
Jeffery (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate.
The Eagles didn't take the field Thursday, but Jeffery would have maintained his activity level for a second session in a row. Friday's injury report will impart his chances of returning to action Sunday at Miami. In a receiving corps that's banged up at the moment -- Zach Ertz (hamstring) hasn't practiced this week, and Nelson Agholor (knee) sat out Week 12, like Jeffery -- the top healthy options are tight end Dallas Goedert and rookie wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
