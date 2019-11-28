Play

Gordon (ankle) is listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

In two games with the Seahawks, Gordon logged 37 percent of the offensive snaps Week 10 against the 49ers and 33 percent of those plays this past Sunday at Philadelphia. Such a workload hasn't lent itself to much production, as he's hauled in three of four targets for 37 yards. Now with an ankle injury in tow, Gordon's status should be monitored to get a sense of his availability for Monday's contest against the Vikings.

