Clowney (core) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Clowney has now missed two-straight practices to start the week, despite coach Pete Carroll's optimism that the 26-year-old would suit up for Monday night. His progress will need to be tracked over the weekend.

