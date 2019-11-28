Play

49ers' George Kittle: Back at practice

Kittle (knee/ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle sat out Wednesday's session, but his return to the field Thursday puts him on track to play Sunday against the Ravens. Friday's final injury report figures to reveal whether the tight end heads into the contest listed as questionable or minus a Week 13 injury designation.

