49ers' Matt Breida: Remains limited at practice

Breida (ankle) logged another limited practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Back-to-back limited sessions would appear to put Breida on track to suit up Sunday against the Ravens, though he could well draw an official questionable designation for the contest. If he's able to return this weekend, Breida would rejoin a backfield time-share that also includes Tevin Coleman, with Raheem Mostert and (to a lesser extent) Jeff Wilson also in the mix.

