49ers' Deebo Samuel: Still limited at practice

Samuel (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As did Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), but Maiocco suggests that both receivers "appear to be on pace" to play Sunday against the Ravens. We'll circle back on their status' Friday to see if either (or both) head into the weekend listed as questionable, or minus a Week 13 injury designation.

