Bengals' A.J. Green: No practice Friday

Green (ankle) will not practice Friday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It was another week of missed practices for Green, so he will almost certainly remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Jets. The Bengals will provide an official update on Green's status when they release their final injury report of the week after Friday's practice.

