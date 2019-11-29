Bengals' A.J. Green: Remains out this week
Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Green didn't practice this past week, setting the stage for his lingering absence to continue through Week 13. With that, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson are slated to serve as recently reinstalled starting quarterback Andy Dalton's top wideouts Sunday.
