Lacy logged three offensive snaps but was not targeted during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Lacy was signed to the active roster in the wake of Marvin Hall's (foot) placement on injured reserve, but the majority of his playing time came on special teams. While he could get touches if he continues to get snaps as a kickoff returner, Lacy is unlikely to make many plays on offense as long as Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola stay healthy.