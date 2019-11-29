Peterson (toe) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

With Chris Thompson (toe) is expected to return from a lengthy absence and should have a larger role than Wendell Smallwood's the past couple weeks. Peterson and Derrius Guice are still the favorites to get carries, but it's a muddled, crowded backfield in arguably the NFL's worst offense. There isn't much cause for optimism, even in a matchup with Carolina's lousy run defense (5.0 YPC allowed, 30th).