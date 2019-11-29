Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared to play
Peterson (toe) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
With Chris Thompson (toe) is expected to return from a lengthy absence and should have a larger role than Wendell Smallwood's the past couple weeks. Peterson and Derrius Guice are still the favorites to get carries, but it's a muddled, crowded backfield in arguably the NFL's worst offense. There isn't much cause for optimism, even in a matchup with Carolina's lousy run defense (5.0 YPC allowed, 30th).
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Held out of practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited by toe again•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Tallies 49 yards in win•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: In line to play•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Questionable after Friday practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Week 13 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a huge Week 13 for many Fantasy teams, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
Stealing Signals Thanksgiving recap
Ben Gretch reviews all three Thanksgiving games to find actionable advice as we head toward...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...