Texans' Will Fuller: Good to go this week
Fuller (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing fully Friday, WSarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
With the Texans kicking off at 8:20 ET Sunday night, it's reassuring that Fuller heads into the game minus any listed injury concerns. As long as he's able to avoid any setbacks down the stretch, Fuller will continue to start opposite DeAndre Hopkins, a context that should lead to steady weekly volume for the duo and the occasional big play from Fuller.
